PM Modi Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Vows Unyielding Support for Kashmir's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong condemnation of Pakistan on Friday for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, accusing the neighboring nation of targeting the essence of humanity and undermining the livelihood of Kashmir's residents. Speaking at a rally in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir, he criticized Pakistan for attempting to stymie the earnings of hard-working Kashmiris, particularly through tourism.

Modi lauded the bravery of Adil, a victim who valiantly stood against terrorists in Pahalgam and lost his life. He asserted that the courage demonstrated by the people of Jammu and Kashmir has delivered a potent message to terrorists worldwide. Adil had traveled to Pahalgam for work to support his family, but fatefully faced the terrorists, Modi noted.

Highlighting how the attack on tourists affected the local economy, the Prime Minister remarked on Jammu and Kashmir's transformative journey. Once resigned to terrorism, its residents are now dreaming anew of a thriving future. Modi assured that the development of the region will not be impeded by such attacks, pledging his staunch support if anyone attempts to thwart the aspirations of its youth.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Railway Bridge, and India's first cable-stayed Anji Bridge in Reasi. He also launched two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra, reinforcing the rail connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)