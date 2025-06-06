EU Reimposes Quotas on Ukrainian Agricultural Imports Amid Negotiations

The European Union has reimposed duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural imports starting Friday, marking a shift back to the pre-war trade regime. This decision follows the expiration of the EU's temporary waiver that had allowed tariff-free access for Ukrainian goods, a measure implemented after Russia's invasion to facilitate Ukrainian exports.

Negotiations for a new trade deal between the EU and Ukraine are underway, aiming to establish revised quotas that will be smaller than what has been imported over the past three years. The EU agriculture commissioner, Christophe Hansen, emphasized the need to balance support for Ukraine against the concerns of European farmers facing competition from cheaper Ukrainian imports.

Amid negotiations, European farmers have expressed concerns over large shipments of Ukrainian sugar, poultry, and eggs impacting local markets. Despite these challenges, there is optimism that a new agreement can be reached by summer, potentially affecting large sectors of Ukraine's economy, as agricultural products comprise a significant portion of its exports to the EU.

