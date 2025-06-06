Delhi High Court Halts Demolition of Batla House Property Amid Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court has intervened in the demolition efforts of a property in Batla House, Okhla, by granting an interim order to maintain the current condition of the property owned by Ishrat Jahan. This veteran resident has occupied the area for over 25 years and now faces eviction notices thrust upon her by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Judge Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar ordered a halt on the demolition until Jahan's petition is heard on July 10. This comes as Jahan seeks to challenge the May 26 notice from the DDA aiming to demolish several properties, including hers. The court has demanded that the DDA furnish an affidavit detailing plans for the Batla House zone.

Jahan's legal representative, Fahad Khan, has moved to quash the controversial notice and is seeking a stay on any subsequent proceedings. Besides pointing out that the contested demolition notice aligns with the Supreme Court's directive against unauthorized construction, it was argued that Jahan's property should be protected under the PM-UDAY Scheme. The court is set to revisit the matter on July 10, with a planned hearing on July 30 now scrapped.

