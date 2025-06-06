Powering the Future: Northern States Unite for Energy Revolution

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the energy landscape, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hosted a pivotal conference involving power ministers from the northern states and union territories. The session revolved around critical discussions on enhancing inter-state transmission capacity and strengthening power infrastructure across regions.

Khattar underscored the importance of a coordinated effort between the central and state governments to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a modern, sustainable power sector. The conference addressed pressing issues such as pending government dues, urging states to expedite the implementation of smart meters and improve financial efficiency within utilities.

The minister also highlighted India's transition from a power-deficient nation to an energy-sufficient powerhouse, stressing the need for renewable energy expansion and advanced cyber-security measures to safeguard the grid. Attendees included key state power ministers and central power authorities, emphasizing a collective commitment to achieving robust energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)