Left Menu

Powering the Future: Northern States Unite for Energy Revolution

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led a conference of power ministers from northern states and UTs to discuss the power sector's future. Key topics included inter-state transmission, resource adequacy, smart meters, and renewable energy. Khattar emphasized collaboration between central and state governments for a modern, viable power sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:42 IST
Powering the Future: Northern States Unite for Energy Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the energy landscape, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hosted a pivotal conference involving power ministers from the northern states and union territories. The session revolved around critical discussions on enhancing inter-state transmission capacity and strengthening power infrastructure across regions.

Khattar underscored the importance of a coordinated effort between the central and state governments to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a modern, sustainable power sector. The conference addressed pressing issues such as pending government dues, urging states to expedite the implementation of smart meters and improve financial efficiency within utilities.

The minister also highlighted India's transition from a power-deficient nation to an energy-sufficient powerhouse, stressing the need for renewable energy expansion and advanced cyber-security measures to safeguard the grid. Attendees included key state power ministers and central power authorities, emphasizing a collective commitment to achieving robust energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025