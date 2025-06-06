Gujarat's Urban Revolution: Rs. 1700 Crore Development Boost

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched an ambitious initiative to bolster urban welfare through enhanced facilities during the Urban Development Year 2025 celebration. In a major stride towards urban advancement, the Chief Minister granted in-principle approval for projects exceeding Rs. 1700 crore in a single day, targeting 6 new municipal corporations, 5 municipalities, as well as Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations.

Following a vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister for effective urban management celebrated as Urban Development Year in 2005, urbanization is no longer a challenge but an opportunity. Inspired by Modi's vision, Gujarat's urban transformation journey over the past two decades is being propelled forward under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The year 2025 is marked as Urban Development Year to continue this transformation.

Earlier this year, on May 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Urban Development Year, underscoring a vision to convert cities into dynamic economic centers. Aligned with this vision, Chief Minister Patel approved projects worth Rs. 1700 crore under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhya Mantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana. The allocated funds include Rs. 546 crore for Ahmedabad, Rs. 32 crore for Gandhinagar, and substantial amounts for other newly formed municipal corporations, ensuring balanced urban growth across the state.

