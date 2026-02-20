Tragic Crime: Toddler's Life Ended by Neighbor

In a heart-wrenching crime that has left the community in shock, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her neighbor in Sector 37. The toddler was reportedly lured away from her home in a nearby village, officials revealed on Friday.

Law enforcement acted swiftly, arresting the accused within an hour of receiving the complaint. The suspect, who is originally from Bihar and works as a scrap collector in Gurugram, allegedly confessed to the heinous act during police interrogation.

According to a spokesperson for Gurugram police, the accused admitted to enticing the minor to a secluded area on Thursday evening, where the crime took place. Police are continuing their investigation with further questioning of the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)