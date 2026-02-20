Left Menu

Tragic Crime: Toddler's Life Ended by Neighbor

A distressing incident has shaken Sector 37 as a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her neighbor. The accused reportedly lured the toddler from her nearby village home. Police swiftly arrested the suspect, who confessed during interrogation. The investigation continues, with more questioning anticipated.

Gurugram | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:03 IST
In a heart-wrenching crime that has left the community in shock, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her neighbor in Sector 37. The toddler was reportedly lured away from her home in a nearby village, officials revealed on Friday.

Law enforcement acted swiftly, arresting the accused within an hour of receiving the complaint. The suspect, who is originally from Bihar and works as a scrap collector in Gurugram, allegedly confessed to the heinous act during police interrogation.

According to a spokesperson for Gurugram police, the accused admitted to enticing the minor to a secluded area on Thursday evening, where the crime took place. Police are continuing their investigation with further questioning of the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

