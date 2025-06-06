Left Menu

BJP's Suresh Kashyap Criticizes Himachal Gov, Showcases Central Schemes' Success

BJP MP Suresh Kashyap led a review of central schemes in Shimla, criticizing the Himachal Pradesh government for halting development. He highlighted progress in road connectivity, power infrastructure, and water supply, attributing it to central funding amid allegations of state government inefficacy and closed institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:43 IST
BJP MP Suresh Kashyap (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Shimla, where he reviewed the progress of multiple central government schemes. Kashyap criticized the Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of stalling development projects and failing to initiate its major schemes.

During the meeting, Kashyap emphasized significant advancements under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, RDSS, and PM-Krishi initiatives, stressing the need for prompt and quality implementation. He revealed that over 51% of the state's roads are either built or sanctioned under the PMGSY, with the central government's recent approval of Phase-IV.

Kashyap also addressed improvements in power infrastructure funded by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and urged expedited action on pending work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He denounced the state government for not launching substantial schemes, pointing to central funds as the main driver of visible progress.

