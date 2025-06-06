BJP's Suresh Kashyap Criticizes Himachal Gov, Showcases Central Schemes' Success

BJP Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee in Shimla, where he reviewed the progress of multiple central government schemes. Kashyap criticized the Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of stalling development projects and failing to initiate its major schemes.

During the meeting, Kashyap emphasized significant advancements under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, RDSS, and PM-Krishi initiatives, stressing the need for prompt and quality implementation. He revealed that over 51% of the state's roads are either built or sanctioned under the PMGSY, with the central government's recent approval of Phase-IV.

Kashyap also addressed improvements in power infrastructure funded by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and urged expedited action on pending work under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He denounced the state government for not launching substantial schemes, pointing to central funds as the main driver of visible progress.