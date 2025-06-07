Deported Once, Kilmar Abrego Garcia Faces New Legal Battle
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported to El Salvador, is returning to the U.S. to face charges of transporting undocumented migrants. Deported under the Trump administration, Garcia's legal journey takes another turn, as reported by ABC News, while his lawyer remains unavailable for comment.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia, originally deported to El Salvador by mistake under the Trump administration, is making his way back to the United States. Sources close to the scenario have informed ABC News that Garcia will soon face criminal charges.
The charges stem from allegations of illegal transportation of undocumented migrants within the country, according to experts familiar with the ongoing legal proceedings.
While Garcia's lawyer has not provided an immediate response to requests for comments, the development underscores the complex issues surrounding immigration policies and enforcement actions in the U.S.
