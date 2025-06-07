U.S. Stocks Surge on Strong Employment Data and Tesla Rebound
U.S. stocks rose sharply due to strong employment data and a rebound in Tesla shares. The U.S. economy added 139,000 jobs in May, and major stock indexes surged. The positive news affected global markets and cryptocurrencies, while tariff negotiations continued to evolve.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:07 IST
U.S. stocks experienced a sharp increase on Friday, following an encouraging employment report and a rebound in Tesla shares, achieving significant weekly gains.
The favorable employment data showed the addition of 139,000 jobs in May, while maintaining a 4.2% unemployment rate, prompting optimism across markets.
Increased activity was noted globally, with European and emerging markets reacting to the U.S. indicators, while cryptocurrencies surged, and crude prices posted gains due to renewed trade talks between the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Japan's Akazawa Seeks Tariff Resolution in U.S. Visit
Vietnam’s Push for Market Economy Status in Trade Talks
Japan and US Eye Productive Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions
Japan's Fourth Round of Trade Talks with the US: Seeking Tariff Breakthrough