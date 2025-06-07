U.S. Stocks Surge on Strong Employment Data and Tesla Rebound

U.S. stocks experienced a sharp increase on Friday, following an encouraging employment report and a rebound in Tesla shares, achieving significant weekly gains.

The favorable employment data showed the addition of 139,000 jobs in May, while maintaining a 4.2% unemployment rate, prompting optimism across markets.

Increased activity was noted globally, with European and emerging markets reacting to the U.S. indicators, while cryptocurrencies surged, and crude prices posted gains due to renewed trade talks between the U.S. and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)