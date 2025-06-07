Tragic Crash: Anti-Screwworm Mission Ends in Disaster

A tragic accident on Friday claimed the lives of two Guatemalan pilots and a Mexican agronomist engineer when their plane crashed near Mexico's border with Guatemala. The team was on a mission to release sterile flies, an effort aimed at stopping the spread of screwworm in cattle.

The crash occurred near Tapachula, in the southern region of Mexico, though authorities have not yet determined the cause. The operation was part of intensified measures by Mexico's Agriculture Ministry to combat screwworms, following a suspension of cattle imports by the U.S. government over screwworm concerns.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's President, expressed uncertainty about when the suspension might be lifted but assured that U.S. specialists are currently in Mexico assessing the measures being taken. The screwworm, a dangerous parasite, can cause severe health issues in both animals and humans, necessitating rigorous control efforts.