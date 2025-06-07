Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Anti-Screwworm Mission Ends in Disaster

A plane crash in southern Mexico resulted in the deaths of two Guatemalan pilots and a Mexican agronomist engineer as they were dispersing sterile flies to combat the screwworm pest. Heightened efforts to control the pest come after the U.S. suspended Mexican cattle imports due to the screwworm threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 07-06-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 09:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident on Friday claimed the lives of two Guatemalan pilots and a Mexican agronomist engineer when their plane crashed near Mexico's border with Guatemala. The team was on a mission to release sterile flies, an effort aimed at stopping the spread of screwworm in cattle.

The crash occurred near Tapachula, in the southern region of Mexico, though authorities have not yet determined the cause. The operation was part of intensified measures by Mexico's Agriculture Ministry to combat screwworms, following a suspension of cattle imports by the U.S. government over screwworm concerns.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's President, expressed uncertainty about when the suspension might be lifted but assured that U.S. specialists are currently in Mexico assessing the measures being taken. The screwworm, a dangerous parasite, can cause severe health issues in both animals and humans, necessitating rigorous control efforts.

