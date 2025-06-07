GSTN Tightens Controls: GSTR-3B to Become Non-Editable from July 2025

The GST Network (GSTN) has revealed its decision to make the monthly GST payment form, GSTR-3B, non-editable from the July 2025 tax period.

According to their advisory, taxpayers will be allowed to modify their declared outward supplies in GSTR-1A before completing their GSTR-3B filing within the same period, ensuring that changes are auto-populated in the GST payment form.

The adjustment, effective August 2025, seeks to align data accurately between GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B while preventing revenue leakages, with experts noting the need for enhanced real-time reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)