India's Agricultural Renaissance: From Food Security to Global Leadership

Over the past 11 years, India's agricultural sector has significantly transformed under government initiatives, increasing budgetary allocations and focusing on inclusivity. This has empowered farmers and boosted the nation's foodgrain production, positioning India as a global agricultural leader while supporting small farmers and allied sectors.

Updated: 07-06-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's agricultural sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the last decade, spurred by increased government spending and innovative policies. Officials reported on Saturday that these changes have fortified the nation's food production capabilities, taking it from food security to a position of global leadership.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agricultural sector embraced the 'Beej Se Bazaar Tak' philosophy, focusing on seed-to-market solutions. Budget allocations surged fivefold since 2013-14, empowering smallholders and women-led agricultural initiatives, securing India's spot as a global leader in farming.

Significant growth is evident across key measures. Foodgrain production jumped from 265.05 million tonnes in 2014-15 to an estimated 347.44 million tonnes by 2024-25. Enhanced Minimum Support Prices and substantial financial support schemes like PM-KISAN have been pivotal to this agricultural renaissance, officials noted.

