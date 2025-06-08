Uttarakhand Empowers Women and Honors Cultural Heritage

In a celebration of progress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the state's journey of empowering women over the past 11 years. Speaking on Sunday, he attributed this transformative journey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, which sees women not just as beneficiaries but as central to nation-building. Dhami highlighted initiatives like Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, Stand Up India, and their significant roles in uplifting Nari Shakti across various sectors.

The Chief Minister emphasized the remarkable achievements of Indian women, from military service to scientific advancements and political participation. He underscored that India's daughters have evolved from being dreamers to achievers. Dhami stressed that this progress results not only from governmental schemes but also from a leader's belief that national growth is intertwined with empowering women.

In a separate event today, Dhami reiterated the state government's commitment to cultural preservation. At a literary gathering in Dehradun, he announced initiatives like the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman' and grants for publishing in various languages. The event, held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, also highlighted efforts to honor eminent writers with prestigious awards, reflecting the government's dedication to literature and cultural heritage.