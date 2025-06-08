Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Vision: A Prosperous Future for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath champions the 'double engine' government strategy, focusing on enhancing farmers' welfare. Highlighting key schemes like PM's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, he stresses on efforts against farmer suicides and seeks increased central tax shares. Actions against shell companies were also discussed in a tax review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:08 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Vision: A Prosperous Future for Farmers
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized the strides made by the 'double engine' government toward securing a better future for the state's farmers. Addressing the Kisan Samman Samaroh, Chief Minister Yogi underlined that, after the NDA assumed power in 2014, farmers became central to the government's agenda.

The administration highlighted how approximately 12 crore farmers nationwide are benefiting from the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. 'For the first time in 2014, we saw a government making farmers, the providers of food, a political priority. Various initiatives, including the Soil Health Card Scheme and the Agricultural Insurance Scheme, have been implemented under PM Modi's leadership,' Yogi stated.

Reflecting on the progress, Yogi noted efforts to curb farmer suicides, highlighting a 2017 loan waiver initiative benefitting 86 lakh farmers with Rs 36,000 crore. These efforts folded into broader irrigation enhancements under PM's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme. Meanwhile, Adityanath reviewed tax policies, advocating for transparency and action against shell companies.

Yogi Adityanath also held discussions with the 16th Finance Commission in Lucknow, seeking to augment Uttar Pradesh's share in central taxes from the current 41 percent to 50 percent. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed optimism about the state's prospects following the Commission's review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025