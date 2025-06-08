Yogi Adityanath's Vision: A Prosperous Future for Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasized the strides made by the 'double engine' government toward securing a better future for the state's farmers. Addressing the Kisan Samman Samaroh, Chief Minister Yogi underlined that, after the NDA assumed power in 2014, farmers became central to the government's agenda.

The administration highlighted how approximately 12 crore farmers nationwide are benefiting from the Prime Minister's Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. 'For the first time in 2014, we saw a government making farmers, the providers of food, a political priority. Various initiatives, including the Soil Health Card Scheme and the Agricultural Insurance Scheme, have been implemented under PM Modi's leadership,' Yogi stated.

Reflecting on the progress, Yogi noted efforts to curb farmer suicides, highlighting a 2017 loan waiver initiative benefitting 86 lakh farmers with Rs 36,000 crore. These efforts folded into broader irrigation enhancements under PM's Agricultural Irrigation Scheme. Meanwhile, Adityanath reviewed tax policies, advocating for transparency and action against shell companies.

Yogi Adityanath also held discussions with the 16th Finance Commission in Lucknow, seeking to augment Uttar Pradesh's share in central taxes from the current 41 percent to 50 percent. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed optimism about the state's prospects following the Commission's review.

(With inputs from agencies.)