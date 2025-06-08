Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Boosts Farmer Welfare with New Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, plans to open procurement centres for maize and announce a Minimum Support Price. The state highlights the shift in agricultural patterns with maize becoming a third profitable crop and implements initiatives to improve farmer welfare and employability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auraiya | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to establish procurement centres for maize and set a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crop. Addressing farmers at the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', he criticized past governments for neglecting agricultural welfare.

Adityanath highlighted the shift in farming practices, noting maize's rise as a lucrative crop cultivated on over five lakh hectares, with farmers earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh per hectare. He also emphasized the BJP's 'Lab to Land' initiative, facilitating agricultural progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and the launch of various welfare schemes benefiting 12 crore farmers nationwide.

The Chief Minister further reported on employment advancements, citing the recruitment of eight lakh youths and improvements under PM schemes. He contrasted the current governance with previous administrations, accusing past regimes of corruption and lawlessness, while supporting transparency and efficiency in job hirings across multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

