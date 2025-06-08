Uttar Pradesh Boosts Farmer Welfare with New Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to establish procurement centres for maize and set a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crop. Addressing farmers at the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', he criticized past governments for neglecting agricultural welfare.

Adityanath highlighted the shift in farming practices, noting maize's rise as a lucrative crop cultivated on over five lakh hectares, with farmers earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh per hectare. He also emphasized the BJP's 'Lab to Land' initiative, facilitating agricultural progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and the launch of various welfare schemes benefiting 12 crore farmers nationwide.

The Chief Minister further reported on employment advancements, citing the recruitment of eight lakh youths and improvements under PM schemes. He contrasted the current governance with previous administrations, accusing past regimes of corruption and lawlessness, while supporting transparency and efficiency in job hirings across multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)