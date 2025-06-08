Left Menu

Gujarat CM Allocates Rs 107 Crore for Monsoon Road Repairs

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has earmarked Rs 107 crore for urgent road repairs across 149 municipalities, anticipating damage from the monsoon rains. This grant underlines a commitment to swift infrastructure restoration, with additional funds available if necessary, to ensure public safety and urban improvement.

Updated: 08-06-2025 16:53 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has initiated a preemptive strategy to mitigate potential urban road damage from this year's monsoon rains. He sanctioned a Rs 107 crore grant for 149 municipalities statewide from the Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana, to facilitate immediate road resurfacing and repair efforts as needed.

With heavy monsoon rains expected to significantly impact urban roadways, CM Patel's plan focuses on prompt restoration to bolster road safety and maintain urban infrastructure standards. Areas with existing excavations due to sewerage and pipeline work will see prioritized attention, based on municipal requests for pre-monsoon repairs.

The financial allocation is tailored to municipality categories: 'A' category will receive Rs 37 crore, 'B' category Rs 27 crore, 'C' category Rs 36 crore, and 'D' category Rs 6.80 crore. The Gujarat Urban Development Mission oversees this plan, which remains flexible for additional funding if more severe damages occur during heavy rains, reflecting a proactive, people-centric governance approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

