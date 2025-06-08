Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Manipur Amid Arrests and Unrest

A delegation of Manipur legislators met with the Governor following violence in five districts triggered by the arrest of Arambai Tenggol member Kanan Singh. The unrest has led to curfews, internet shutdowns, and public panic. The government stresses the arrests are part of an ongoing CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:09 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Manipur Amid Arrests and Unrest
Visuals from site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a group of 25 MLAs and one MP from Manipur met with Governor Ajay Bhalla to address rising tensions after violence erupted in five districts. This followed the arrest of Kanan Singh, a member of the Meiti outfit Arambai Tenggol, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for political measures to restore order in a state still recovering from past communal clashes. The legislators urged the Governor to release Singh, arguing that his arrest had incited public panic, leading to internet shutdowns and other disruptions.

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar and BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha reiterated that while the government is not opposed to Arambai Tenggol, the arrests are tied to a CBI case. The leaders emphasized the importance of governmental transparency in such matters to maintain public trust.

Following reports of clashes and violence post-arrest, curfews and internet bans were enforced. The CBI arrested Singh at Imphal Airport, citing his involvement in criminal activities related to the ongoing Manipur violence case directed by the Supreme Court.

Assembly restrictions and curfews have been imposed in key areas, with internet and mobile services suspended for five days to stabilize the situation in the affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025