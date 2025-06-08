Political Tensions Escalate in Manipur Amid Arrests and Unrest
A delegation of Manipur legislators met with the Governor following violence in five districts triggered by the arrest of Arambai Tenggol member Kanan Singh. The unrest has led to curfews, internet shutdowns, and public panic. The government stresses the arrests are part of an ongoing CBI investigation.
On Sunday, a group of 25 MLAs and one MP from Manipur met with Governor Ajay Bhalla to address rising tensions after violence erupted in five districts. This followed the arrest of Kanan Singh, a member of the Meiti outfit Arambai Tenggol, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The meeting highlighted the urgent need for political measures to restore order in a state still recovering from past communal clashes. The legislators urged the Governor to release Singh, arguing that his arrest had incited public panic, leading to internet shutdowns and other disruptions.
Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar and BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha reiterated that while the government is not opposed to Arambai Tenggol, the arrests are tied to a CBI case. The leaders emphasized the importance of governmental transparency in such matters to maintain public trust.
Following reports of clashes and violence post-arrest, curfews and internet bans were enforced. The CBI arrested Singh at Imphal Airport, citing his involvement in criminal activities related to the ongoing Manipur violence case directed by the Supreme Court.
Assembly restrictions and curfews have been imposed in key areas, with internet and mobile services suspended for five days to stabilize the situation in the affected districts.
