Left Menu

Mizoram Land Deal Sparks Controversy and CBI Probe

The Mizoram Assembly saw heated debates over a land deal between the state government and the Indian Air Force. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced a CBI probe following opposition claims of irregularities. The controversy involves allegations of bypassed procedures and financial misconduct in a deal worth Rs 187.90 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:40 IST
Mizoram Land Deal Sparks Controversy and CBI Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Assembly erupted in intense debate over a contentious land deal involving the state government and the Indian Air Force for a base near Lengpui airport. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that a CBI investigation would be conducted, a move earlier demanded by opposition parties who questioned the integrity of the arrangement.

Lalduhoma claimed that the previous Mizo National Front government had laid the groundwork for the deal through an outright land purchase, which he deemed flawed. The current administration switched to a lease basis, yet opposition figures raised suspicions over why the deal proceeded if the process was considered faulty, hinting at potential financial gains.

Amid these allegations, Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova supported the chief minister, while emphasizing that no mandatory Social Impact Assessments were bypassed to quicken the acquisition. The CBI will now look into claims of misappropriated funds and compensation discrepancies, with the controversy marking a turbulent chapter in Mizoram's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

 Australia
2
Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

 India
3
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
4
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026