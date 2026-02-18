Mizoram Land Deal Sparks Controversy and CBI Probe

The Mizoram Assembly erupted in intense debate over a contentious land deal involving the state government and the Indian Air Force for a base near Lengpui airport. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that a CBI investigation would be conducted, a move earlier demanded by opposition parties who questioned the integrity of the arrangement.

Lalduhoma claimed that the previous Mizo National Front government had laid the groundwork for the deal through an outright land purchase, which he deemed flawed. The current administration switched to a lease basis, yet opposition figures raised suspicions over why the deal proceeded if the process was considered faulty, hinting at potential financial gains.

Amid these allegations, Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova supported the chief minister, while emphasizing that no mandatory Social Impact Assessments were bypassed to quicken the acquisition. The CBI will now look into claims of misappropriated funds and compensation discrepancies, with the controversy marking a turbulent chapter in Mizoram's political landscape.

