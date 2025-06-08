Dharmapuri's Advocate for Change: Adluri Laxman Kumar Joins Telangana Cabinet

In a significant political development, Adluri Laxman Kumar, the Congress MLA from Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, was inducted as a cabinet minister in Telangana on Sunday. Kumar expressed deep gratitude to the Congress party for elevating him, emphasizing its dedication to the marginalized communities. He acknowledged the party's crucial role in his political journey.

Reflecting on his rise within the political ranks, Kumar stated, "I am an ordinary Dalit party worker. My journey began in the Youth Congress and progressed to becoming a district-level president. The Congress supported my candidacy from the Dharmapuri Assembly constituency, leading to my electoral victory. Today, I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as a cabinet minister. Congress truly stands by the impoverished." Joining him, MLAs G Vivek Venkata Swamy and Vakiti Srihari participated in the swearing-in at Raj Bhavan, conducted by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and attended by notable figures including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister extended congratulations on X, welcoming the new ministers and the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, indicating the state's leadership ambitions. This first expansion of the cabinet since its formation in December 2023 sees its enlargement to 15 ministers, with three vacancies still available, highlighting opportunities for future appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)