India's Antenatal Revolution: PMSMA Cuts Maternal Mortality by 50 Points

In a pivotal development for India's maternal health landscape, the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has plummeted by 50 points over the nine years of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA). The initiative, launched in June 2016, has been instrumental in providing comprehensive antenatal care and nutritional guidance, leading to a decline in MMR from 130 to 80 per lakh live births.

Amidst this success, 6813 volunteers have registered to aid pregnant women, with Maharashtra leading in volunteer numbers. Uttar Pradesh tops in terms of antenatal services rendered, with 189534 women receiving crucial care. The scheme's broad aim is to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality, focusing on high-risk pregnancies and ensuring quality care, free of charge, for all expectant mothers.

The PMSMA operates under the National Health Mission, aligning with the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health plus Nutrition strategy. It further complements government programs like the Janani Suraksha Yojana and Poshan Abhiyaan, amplifying its impact through collaborations with private practitioners and enhancing institutional deliveries and neonatal care. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)