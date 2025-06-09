Left Menu

Indian Army's Strategic Raids Yield Stockpile of Arms in Manipur

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles conducted intelligence-led operations across Manipur, retrieving a substantial cache of weapons and explosives, including 40 guns and several IEDs, between May 26 and June 7. The operations, alongside local police, led to the arrest of 23 militants, showcasing the army's commitment to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:15 IST
Security forces launch operations to recover heavy ammunition in Manipur (Photo: Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerted effort to bolster regional security, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, under the command of Spear Corps, carried out a series of intelligence-based operations across Manipur's hill and valley districts. From May 26 to June 5, these operations, conducted in synchronization with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, resulted in the capture of 23 insurgents and a significant seizure of arms and explosives.

On May 27, capitalizing on concrete intelligence regarding the movement of militants and the presence of explosives in Chadong, Imphal East, the army, equipped with an Explosive Detection Dog, unearthed five IEDs linked together, totaling 35 kilograms of explosives. In a parallel operation, a covert hideout was uncovered, yielding two 12-bore rifles, explosives, and additional military supplies.

Further operations unfolded in Khuangmun, Churachandpur District on June 1, where security forces recovered multiple weapons, including a .303 rifle, several single-barrel rifles, and explosive devices. Subsequent joint operations in Kakching, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts added to the substantial haul of firearms, grenades, and munitions, underscoring the comprehensive and sustained operational strategy of the Indian Army to neutralize potential threats and maintain safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

