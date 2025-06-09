Left Menu

Bravery Amidst Chaos: ASP Akash Rao Giripunje's Sacrifice in Sukma IED Blast

ASP Akash Rao Giripunje of Sukma, Chhattisgarh, succumbed to injuries from an IED blast during a patrol to prevent Naxalite incidents. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma praised his bravery and numerous gallantry awards. Efforts were underway to transfer Giripunje for advanced medical care as search operations commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:45 IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic development in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Rao Giripunje succumbed to injuries sustained from an improvised explosive device (IED) blast. The incident, which occurred near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road, took place during a foot patrol aimed at preventing Naxalite activities amid a call for Bharat Bandh by CPI (M).

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the tragic loss, describing ASP Giripunje as a valiant officer decorated with various gallantry awards. He informed the media that search operations had been launched immediately following the incident. 'It is a sad moment for us,' he remarked, underscoring the officer's dedication and bravery.

According to IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, several other officers and jawans were also injured in the pressure IED blast. They are currently receiving medical treatment at Konta Hospital. Efforts are underway to transfer Giripunje, whose condition was reported as critical, to a higher medical center for advanced care.

