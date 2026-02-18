Left Menu

Maharashtra Police Dismantle Maoist Memorials in Gadchiroli to End Naxalite Fear

Police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli removed 44 Maoist 'memorials' in a bid to eliminate symbols of Naxalite terror. This operation aims to diminish fear among locals and marks the near-elimination of the Maoist movement in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:54 IST
Maharashtra Police Dismantle Maoist Memorials in Gadchiroli to End Naxalite Fear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation targeting the remnants of Naxalite terror, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli police, alongside security forces, dismantled 44 Maoist 'memorials' on Wednesday. These structures symbolized decades of Maoist influence in this key part of India's 'Red Corridor'.

The dense forests of Gadchiroli had long provided a haven for Maoist insurgents, establishing the district as a sensitive zone. However, recent effective campaigns by local police have largely eradicated the Maoist influence and diminished terror among its residents.

This coordinated effort saw 18 teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal squads and CRPF, inspect and demolish memorials across multiple sub-divisions. Police Superintendent Neelotpal emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining security and rebuilding trust with the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

 Australia
2
Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

 India
3
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
4
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026