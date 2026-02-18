Maharashtra Police Dismantle Maoist Memorials in Gadchiroli to End Naxalite Fear

In a significant operation targeting the remnants of Naxalite terror, Maharashtra's Gadchiroli police, alongside security forces, dismantled 44 Maoist 'memorials' on Wednesday. These structures symbolized decades of Maoist influence in this key part of India's 'Red Corridor'.

The dense forests of Gadchiroli had long provided a haven for Maoist insurgents, establishing the district as a sensitive zone. However, recent effective campaigns by local police have largely eradicated the Maoist influence and diminished terror among its residents.

This coordinated effort saw 18 teams, including Bomb Detection and Disposal squads and CRPF, inspect and demolish memorials across multiple sub-divisions. Police Superintendent Neelotpal emphasized the police's commitment to maintaining security and rebuilding trust with the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)