Iran's Upcoming Counter-Proposal in Nuclear Talks

Iran plans to submit a counter-proposal to the United States during nuclear negotiations, facilitated by Oman. This decision follows Tehran's rejection of a U.S. offer as unacceptable, according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Iran's Upcoming Counter-Proposal in Nuclear Talks
In the latest development in nuclear negotiations, Iran is set to advance a counter-proposal to the United States. This move will be mediated through Oman as Iran continues to engage in talks.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, revealed on Monday that Tehran intends to respond to what it considers an unacceptable offer from the U.S.

This exchange signifies ongoing tension and negotiation dynamics between the countries as they seek to address critical issues surrounding Iran's nuclear capabilities.

