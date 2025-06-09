Supreme Court Safeguards Journalists Reporting on Chambal Sand Mining

The Supreme Court on Monday provided 'protection from arrest' to two Madhya Pradesh journalists, alleging assault by Bhind police due to their reports on illegal sand mining in the Chambal area. The bench, comprising Justices PK Mishra and Manmohan, dismissed their petition while granting permission to approach the jurisdictional High Court within two weeks.

The ruling stated, "Considering the allegations made in the petition, we relegate the petitioners to approach the concerned High Court within a period of two weeks from today." Moreover, the bench specified that the journalists should not face arrest until the jurisdictional High Court assesses the situation.

Journalists Shashikant Jatav and Amarkant Singh Chouhan sought judicial protection amid claims of abduction, assault, and casteist slurs by the Bhind police over their reporting. Earlier, the Court denied interim protection pending a response from State authorities, underscoring the necessity of verifying details before action. Questions were also raised about the accusation against an IPS officer allegedly involved in the assault, stressing the need for his perspective. Additionally, responses from the Madhya Pradesh and Delhi governments were sought previously. The Court has now extended interim protection to the journalists, directing them to the MP High Court for their petition. (ANI)

