NTPC Powers Ahead: 193 MW Begins Commercial Operation at Nokh Solar Project

NTPC Group has commenced commercial operations of a 193 megawatt capacity at its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, boosting its total operational capacity to 80,708 megawatts. After successful commissioning at plot-3, the company continues to stand as India's largest power generator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run power powerhouse NTPC Group has successfully started commercial operations at its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, energizing 193 megawatts of capacity.

The announcement, made through an exchange filing, marks the commencement of operations on June 9, 2025, raising NTPC's total capacity to 80,708 megawatts.

As India's top power generator, NTPC continues to lead the charge under the Ministry of Power, with significant contributions to the nation's energy landscape.

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

