NTPC Powers Ahead: 193 MW Begins Commercial Operation at Nokh Solar Project

State-run power powerhouse NTPC Group has successfully started commercial operations at its Nokh Solar PV Project in Rajasthan, energizing 193 megawatts of capacity.

The announcement, made through an exchange filing, marks the commencement of operations on June 9, 2025, raising NTPC's total capacity to 80,708 megawatts.

As India's top power generator, NTPC continues to lead the charge under the Ministry of Power, with significant contributions to the nation's energy landscape.