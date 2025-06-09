Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai: Strategic Mind Behind India's Defense Preparedness

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, a key strategic figure in India's military operations, was appointed as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) on Monday. Notably, during Operation Sindoor, he received a critical call from Pakistan's DGMO pleading for a ceasefire. The appointment, considered vital, was announced by the Ministry of Defence, emphasizing Ghai's ongoing role as DGMO.

Lt Gen Ghai was honored with the prestigious Uttam Yudh Seva Medal in the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025, highlighting his exceptional service. Post-Operation Sindoor, during a briefing, he stressed the Indian armed forces' preparedness and precision in targeting terrorist sites without crossing boundaries. His use of the cricket analogy, "Ashes to Ashes," illustrated India's robust defense systems against aerial threats.

Earlier, in February, Lt Gen Ghai visited Manipur to evaluate the state's security dynamics along the Indo-Myanmar Border. His discussions with state officials focused on enhancing border security and integrating governmental efforts to tackle challenges. Lt Gen Ghai, with his rich operational expertise, previously led key counter-insurgency initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir as GOC of the Chinar Corps before taking on the DGMO role.

(With inputs from agencies.)