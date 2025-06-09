Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Discovery of Decomposed Body in Locked Delhi Tourist Bus

A 32-year-old bus helper's decomposed body was found in a locked tourist bus at Delhi's Nand Nagri bus stand. Police suspect accidental death due to a head injury. Forensic experts are investigating, and legal proceedings are initiated pending a post-mortem report.

In a grim discovery early Monday morning, a partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old bus helper was found inside a locked tourist bus at the Nand Nagri bus stand in Delhi. The police were alerted after passersby noticed blood oozing from the vehicle and reported a foul odor.

Upon arrival, officers from the Delhi police identified the body as Shiva, a resident of Gamri, lying face down with a possible head injury in the bus's front left stairwell. Investigators initially suspect that the death may have resulted from an accidental fall, given the bus cabin was locked from the inside.

Forensic teams have arrived to thoroughly examine the scene, and the body has been sent to the GTB mortuary for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. Legal actions under Section 194 BNSS have commenced, with further steps contingent on the forensic findings.

