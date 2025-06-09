Trade Talks Stir Investor Optimism Amid Market Fluctuations
U.S. stock index futures were steady on Monday as investors awaited further trade talks between the United States and China. These discussions follow high-level conversations between leaders Trump and Xi, aiming to resolve trade disagreements. Stock markets showed gains with the S&P 500 closing above 6,000.
On Monday, U.S. stock index futures remained steady as investors anticipated upcoming trade discussions between the United States and China, aimed at resolving ongoing trade disputes that have impacted financial markets throughout the year.
The talks, set to take place in London, follow a preliminary agreement reached in Geneva last month that temporarily eased tensions between the two economic superpowers. This latest round of discussions comes shortly after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping, their first direct dialogue since Trump's inauguration.
The S&P 500 index recently closed above the 6,000 mark for the first time since February, buoyed by solid job reports, a strong rebound in Tesla shares, and optimism about potential new trade deals. As the financial landscape remains dynamic, investors closely monitor market trends and key economic indicators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tariff policies may result in sporadic episodes of volatility in financial markets; exports may encounter headwinds, says RBI in annual report.
US STOCKS-Main indexes mixed on Trump's steel tariff threat, Nvidia lift Nasdaq
RBC's Bullish Outlook: S&P 500 Target Raised Amid Economic Optimism
US STOCKS-S&P closes higher on trade hopes, Nvidia lifts Nasdaq
UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank lifts S&P 500 year-end target amid Wall Street upgrade wave