U.S.-China Trade Talks on the Spotlight Amid Market Movements

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures largely stayed stable as investors anticipated talks between U.S. and Chinese officials aimed at bridging trade disagreements that have shaken financial markets throughout the year.

Officials from both countries are set to meet in London to discuss sticking points around a preliminary deal reached in Geneva, which temporarily eased economic tensions. This engagement follows a recent phone discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping, highlighting unresolved trade issues.

Amid this backdrop, U.S. equities witnessed a rally in May, driven by hopes of further trade agreements, strong corporate earnings, and contained inflation data. While the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady next week, traders are focused on any signs of inflation pressures that could arise from trade tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)