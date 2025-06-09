Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Talks on the Spotlight Amid Market Movements

U.S. stock index futures remained steady as investors await U.S.-China trade talks in London. The recent dialogue follows a preliminary agreement aimed at easing trade tensions. Meanwhile, U.S. equity markets showed signs of potential recovery, with Citigroup raising its S&P 500 year-end target amidst optimism in corporate earnings and AI growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:47 IST
U.S.-China Trade Talks on the Spotlight Amid Market Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, U.S. stock index futures largely stayed stable as investors anticipated talks between U.S. and Chinese officials aimed at bridging trade disagreements that have shaken financial markets throughout the year.

Officials from both countries are set to meet in London to discuss sticking points around a preliminary deal reached in Geneva, which temporarily eased economic tensions. This engagement follows a recent phone discussion between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping, highlighting unresolved trade issues.

Amid this backdrop, U.S. equities witnessed a rally in May, driven by hopes of further trade agreements, strong corporate earnings, and contained inflation data. While the Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady next week, traders are focused on any signs of inflation pressures that could arise from trade tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025