Biz2X Aims for Rs 17,000 Crore Loans to MSMEs by 2026

Biz2X, a digital lending SaaS platform, is setting its sights on disbursing Rs 17,000 crore in loans to MSMEs by the fiscal year 2025-26, up from Rs 14,000 crore achieved in the fiscal year ending March 2025.

The company facilitated Rs 14,000 crore in loan disbursements last year through its operations in India, reflecting a steady year-on-year growth of 25-30 per cent. Biz2X's strategy involves harnessing AI-driven product enhancements and deeper solution integrations to drive customer acquisition and strengthen lending infrastructure.

Co-founder and CEO Rohit Arora expressed optimism, stating that reaching the Rs 17,000 crore target would require maintaining the current growth rate with an additional 15-20 per cent increase. Despite global challenges affecting Indian SMEs' export credits, the company remains focused on scaling its platform's reach and impact on the financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)