Bajaj Allianz Life's Stellar Claim Settlement: A Testament to Trust

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance achieved a remarkable individual death Claim Settlement Ratio of 99.29% in FY 2024-25. They settled 13,994 claims, amounting to ₹862.79 crores, emphasizing their commitment to policyholders through a streamlined and transparent process. CEO Tarun Chugh underscores their ongoing innovation in claims processing and customer service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:03 IST
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, a dominant player in India's private life insurance sector, accomplished an impressive individual death Claim Settlement Ratio (CSR) of 99.29% in FY 2024-25. The company managed to settle 13,994 individual life insurance claims, disbursing a total of ₹862.79 crores in claim payouts.

This achievement is a testament to Bajaj Allianz Life's dedication to providing timely and transparent support to its valued customers' families during crucial moments. Their commitment extends to ensuring a seamless claims experience, motivated by the 'Customer First Promise.'

Commenting on this milestone, Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, highlighted ongoing efforts to elevate internal processes and integrate new technologies, affirming the company's role as a trusted insurance partner. Additionally, Bajaj Allianz Life maintained a strong Solvency Ratio of 359% and an AUM of ₹1.23 lakh crore as of March 2025.

