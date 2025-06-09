Left Menu

Smoke Disrupts Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Firefighters Spring Into Action

Fire at Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station on Delhi Metro's Pink Line resulted in a temporary slowdown of trains. No casualties were reported as firefighters swiftly addressed the situation. Normal operations continue on unaffected Pink Line sections while efforts are underway to restore full service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire incident at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station on Delhi's Pink Line on Monday prompted a slowdown of train services. Trains approached the station at 25 km/hr, a reduction from their usual speed of up to 40 km/hr, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC updated the public via social media, stating that operations on the Pink Line, stretching from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, were under control following the detection of smoke in a technical room. Other parts of the line remained in operation, as central announcements informed passengers of the situation.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, confirmed the smoke had been mitigated with assistance from the Delhi Fire Service. Four fire tenders were dispatched, with no casualties reported. Firefighting efforts continue while the cause is investigated.

