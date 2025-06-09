Smoke Disrupts Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Firefighters Spring Into Action

A fire incident at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro station on Delhi's Pink Line on Monday prompted a slowdown of train services. Trains approached the station at 25 km/hr, a reduction from their usual speed of up to 40 km/hr, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The DMRC updated the public via social media, stating that operations on the Pink Line, stretching from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, were under control following the detection of smoke in a technical room. Other parts of the line remained in operation, as central announcements informed passengers of the situation.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, confirmed the smoke had been mitigated with assistance from the Delhi Fire Service. Four fire tenders were dispatched, with no casualties reported. Firefighting efforts continue while the cause is investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)