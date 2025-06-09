U.S.-China Trade Talks Aim to Mend Financial Rifts
Wall Street showed positive signs on Monday amid ongoing U.S.-China negotiations in London aimed at resolving trade tensions. The talks follow a recent phone call between leaders Trump and Xi. While investors are optimistic, unresolved issues remain, impacting market forecasts and interest rate expectations.
The major Wall Street indexes are set to open higher as attention shifts to crucial U.S.-China negotiations. Investors monitor discussions at London's Lancaster House, as officials from both nations address unresolved trade issues that have impacted financial markets throughout the year.
The talks follow Friday's positive turn in the S&P 500, which closed above 6,000 for the first time since February, fueled by a strong jobs report and rising Tesla shares. The discussions also occur days after a conversation between President Trump and Xi Jinping, although key issues were deferred.
In broader market moves, the S&P 500 sits slightly below its February highs, with optimism around corporate earnings and trade deals. Citigroup has raised its year-end projection for the S&P 500, forecasting a closing level of 6,300, bolstered by artificial intelligence growth and earnings stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
