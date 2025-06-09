Left Menu

Karnataka Seeks National Highway Welcome Arch, Investigates Local Incidents

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought approval from Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for a 'Welcome' arch on Tumkur's National Highway, aiming to boost visibility. Concurrently, the state is probing the Suhas Shetty murder and a recent IPL victory celebration stampede, pledging comprehensive investigations and accountability.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara is actively pursuing federal consent for the construction of a 'Welcome' arch on the National Highway in Tumkur, leveraging Rs 5 crore from the Smart City initiative. This request, directed through Union Minister V Somanna, aims to increase Tumkur's prominence.

Addressing reporters, Parameshwara emphasized the need for central projects in Tumkur, highlighting drinking water concerns. He stressed Tumkur's potential expansion as an industrial hub, noting proposals to integrate it into Greater Bengaluru for development gains. The minister cited ongoing studies regarding this expansion, aiming for developmental planning.

Parameshwara also addressed the high-profile Suhas Shetty murder case, acknowledging receipt of a letter from the Union Home Department and discussing possible referrals to the NIA for an in-depth investigation. Meanwhile, he remained reserved about the recent IPL celebration stampede in Bengaluru, awaiting findings from a one-man commission led by retired judge Michael D Cunha.

