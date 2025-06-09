Women's Commission Acts to Safeguard Meerut's Harassment Victims
Himani Agrawal, of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, visited Meerut to address a molestation complaint. Locals reported safety issues due to miscreants, impacting girls' education. Agrawal assured strict action against offenders, prioritizing women's safety and education.
Himani Agrawal, an official with the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, visited the home of a molestation victim in Mawana town, Meerut, urging police to act promptly against the perpetrators.
The complaint detailed the menace caused by a group of miscreants, who allegedly gather in an abandoned house to drink and gamble, creating an unsafe environment. This has disrupted local girls' schooling and raised safety concerns for women.
Agrawal reassured the affected family of full support from the Women's Commission and instructed local authorities to take swift action. Many local women echoed these grievances, highlighting ongoing harassment despite prior complaints to police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
