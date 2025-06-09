Mystery Deepens in Meghalaya: Transits and Tragedy in the Raja Raghuvanshi Case

The judicial proceedings took a significant turn on Monday when a Madhya Pradesh court granted a seven-day transit remand for three suspects in connection to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The accused, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, are to be transferred to Shillong for detailed interrogation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Rajesh Dandotiya, revealed to ANI that the trio was presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, where Shillong police secured their remand. Concurrently, a fourth suspect, Anand, is en route to Indore from Sagar, Bina, and will face a judge by Tuesday, before being escorted to Shillong.

The case has drawn further attention with allegations suggesting Raja was murdered on a honeymoon in Meghalaya, with links pointing to contract killers possibly commissioned by Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. Post-mortem reports confirmed two fatal head injuries on Raja, deepening the investigation's complexity as security was tightened at Sonam's Indore residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)