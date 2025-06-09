Karnataka’s Urban Vision: Learning from Delhi’s Waste Management Success

In a bid to enhance urban governance and waste management, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, accompanied by members of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, visited the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The focus was on grasping strategies in town planning, waste management, and construction bye-laws from the national capital. Delhi, a significantly larger city, presents challenges in these areas, providing crucial insights for Bengaluru's own urban development.

During the visit, Shivakumar toured the Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited, observing its advanced waste management technology. He also visited the Okhla SLF site to understand bio-mining legacy waste processes. These visits form part of a broader effort to study effective waste management models across India, aiming to integrate proven technologies into Bengaluru's urban planning policies.

The recent initiatives align with national programs like the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), which have been pivotal in addressing garbage and sewage management in Indian cities. Shivakumar's learning expedition in Delhi forms part of a larger vision to secure a cleaner, more sustainable future for Bengaluru, leveraging scalable urban solutions from across India.

