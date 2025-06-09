Left Menu

Mixed Market Moves Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed results as U.S.-China trade negotiations resumed. The Dow fell slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained. Key market movements included McDonald's shares declining and Warner Bros Discovery soaring. Investors anticipate major data releases on consumer prices and jobless claims later in the week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:29 IST
Mixed Market Moves Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes exhibited mixed performances on Monday as investors focused on the resumption of U.S.-China trade negotiations designed to address a long-standing trade rift affecting financial markets.

Top-level officials from both nations reconvened at London's Lancaster House to recommence talks on a preliminary trade agreement that had momentarily eased tensions. 'I think it'll be a watered down deal, but it'll be a deal, and that would alleviate some of the fear factors over tariffs,' stated Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Investor optimism over more trade agreements and positive earnings reports, combined with stagnant inflation data, bolstered U.S. equity markets in May. The S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq achieved notable gains, although they remain slightly below their record levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025