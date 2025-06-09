Mixed Market Moves Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Wall Street's main indexes exhibited mixed performances on Monday as investors focused on the resumption of U.S.-China trade negotiations designed to address a long-standing trade rift affecting financial markets.

Top-level officials from both nations reconvened at London's Lancaster House to recommence talks on a preliminary trade agreement that had momentarily eased tensions. 'I think it'll be a watered down deal, but it'll be a deal, and that would alleviate some of the fear factors over tariffs,' stated Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

Investor optimism over more trade agreements and positive earnings reports, combined with stagnant inflation data, bolstered U.S. equity markets in May. The S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq achieved notable gains, although they remain slightly below their record levels.

