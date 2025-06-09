Left Menu

NIIF Leverages Sovereign-Backed Design for Global Impact

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) showcasing its performance globally. At the 6th Governing Council meeting, the focus was on fundraising and expanding assets under management. The council praised partnerships with global investors and reviewed progress across its active funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:48 IST
NIIF Leverages Sovereign-Backed Design for Global Impact
Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to leverage its sovereign-backed advantage to highlight its phenomenal performance internationally.

During the 6th Governing Council meeting, Sitharaman encouraged a proactive fundraising strategy and exploration of diversified financing sources, the finance ministry announced.

Established in 2015 with a Rs 40,000-crore mandate, NIIF's assets under management now exceed Rs 30,000 crore, demonstrating a significant role in channeling capital toward crucial infrastructure projects in India, seen as a national priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025