NIIF Leverages Sovereign-Backed Design for Global Impact

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to leverage its sovereign-backed advantage to highlight its phenomenal performance internationally.

During the 6th Governing Council meeting, Sitharaman encouraged a proactive fundraising strategy and exploration of diversified financing sources, the finance ministry announced.

Established in 2015 with a Rs 40,000-crore mandate, NIIF's assets under management now exceed Rs 30,000 crore, demonstrating a significant role in channeling capital toward crucial infrastructure projects in India, seen as a national priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)