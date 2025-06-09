NIIF Leverages Sovereign-Backed Design for Global Impact
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) showcasing its performance globally. At the 6th Governing Council meeting, the focus was on fundraising and expanding assets under management. The council praised partnerships with global investors and reviewed progress across its active funds.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) to leverage its sovereign-backed advantage to highlight its phenomenal performance internationally.
During the 6th Governing Council meeting, Sitharaman encouraged a proactive fundraising strategy and exploration of diversified financing sources, the finance ministry announced.
Established in 2015 with a Rs 40,000-crore mandate, NIIF's assets under management now exceed Rs 30,000 crore, demonstrating a significant role in channeling capital toward crucial infrastructure projects in India, seen as a national priority.
