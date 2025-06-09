West Bengal Ramps Up Vigilance Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

In response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee convened a high-level meeting with senior officials from various state departments. She urged citizens to remain vigilant and assured them of the ample facilities available at government hospitals. Highlighting that there is no cause for panic, Banerjee reiterated her confidence that the health infrastructure is well-prepared.

Despite the uptick in cases, Banerjee conveyed that the situation remains manageable, with 4,000 to 5,000 cases nationwide classified as a mild influenza-like illness. An attending health expert echoed her reassurance, identifying the responsible virus as a subvariant of Omicron, unlikely to escalate into a serious threat.

The Union Health Ministry's data revealed 59 COVID-related deaths since the start of the year, prompting calls for states to secure necessary medical resources. On June 2 and 3, technical review meetings led by Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, evaluated national preparedness, involving significant health organizations and state representatives to strengthen frontline defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)