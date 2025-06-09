Tragic Dowry Harassment Cases: A Crisis in Pune

In a heart-wrenching incident in Pune's Wagholi area, a 20-year-old woman ended her life due to relentless dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. The tragic occurrence highlights the persistent problem of dowry-related abuse.

The woman, identified as Swati, had married Suraj Pathak in March 2024 but endured physical and mental torture soon after. The psychological distress led her to take the extreme step of jumping off the second floor of her home.

Soon after the suicide, the police arrested Suraj Pathak, and her in-laws, while an investigation is underway. This event draws parallels to a similar suicide case in May, which attracted national attention due to the accused's political ties.