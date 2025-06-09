Left Menu

Tragic Dowry Harassment Cases: A Crisis in Pune

In Pune's Wagholi area, a 20-year-old woman named Swati ended her life due to dowry harassment. Her husband and in-laws were booked for abetment of suicide. The incident follows another dowry-related suicide in May, raising concerns over persistent dowry harassment and societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 23:05 IST
Tragic Dowry Harassment Cases: A Crisis in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Pune's Wagholi area, a 20-year-old woman ended her life due to relentless dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws. The tragic occurrence highlights the persistent problem of dowry-related abuse.

The woman, identified as Swati, had married Suraj Pathak in March 2024 but endured physical and mental torture soon after. The psychological distress led her to take the extreme step of jumping off the second floor of her home.

Soon after the suicide, the police arrested Suraj Pathak, and her in-laws, while an investigation is underway. This event draws parallels to a similar suicide case in May, which attracted national attention due to the accused's political ties.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025