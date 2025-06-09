Left Menu

Himachal CM Pushes for Timely Completion of Shongtong-Karcham Hydroelectric Project

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project site to ensure timely completion by November 2026. He emphasized enhancing state revenue and energy economy, with plans to boost solar and green hydrogen initiatives. Ongoing efforts include taking over various hydro projects to protect state interests.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inspected the Shongtong-Karcham hydroelectric project in Kinnaur district on Monday to oversee the progress of the ongoing developmental work. He assessed the power house site at Karcham and the barrage site at Powari, engaging with engineers and workers on the ground.

The Chief Minister mandated the completion of the 450 MW project by November 2026. Post-commissioning, the project is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately Rs. 1000 crore. Sukhu noted that while construction had lingered for 13 years, the current administration is expediting efforts to meet the deadline for national dedication.

Sukhu highlighted the government's proactive measures in optimizing river water resources to bolster the state's economy, contrasting this focus with previous administrations. The state plans to acquire hydropower projects, including Dhaulasidh, Luhri, and Sunni, ensuring their progress aligns with state interests. Additionally, there are initiatives towards a geo-thermal power project in Tapri and advancements in solar and green hydrogen energy. Despite being energy surplus, the state buys electricity in winter, motivating expansion in solar energy, with about 626 MW solar projects underway by HPPCL.

