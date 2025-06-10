U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: Next Round Anticipated in Oslo or Muscat

The United States and Iran are poised to engage in the sixth round of nuclear talks, with the venue set to be either Oslo or Muscat, according to a report by Axios on Monday. An anonymous U.S. official provided insights into the timing and location.

The discussions are scheduled for either Friday in Oslo or Sunday in Muscat, as both nations aim to address critical issues surrounding nuclear capabilities and international agreements. The talks are part of ongoing efforts to navigate complex diplomatic challenges.

The last round of talks hopes to further discussions on resolving tensions, though significant hurdles remain. Observers are keenly watching for any potential breakthroughs that could reshape the diplomatic landscape.