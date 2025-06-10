Left Menu

EPA Backs Texas Control Over CO2 Injection Projects

The EPA proposed approval for Texas to manage its own permits for CO2 underground injection projects, a step sought by local regulators and businesses. Administrator Lee Zeldin emphasized Texas’ capability in safeguarding drinking water while facilitating economic growth through such projects.

In a bid to advance economic and environmental interests, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has initiated approving Texas' request to independently oversee its CO2 injection permits. The decision has been eagerly anticipated by state regulators and the oil and gas sector.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin highlighted the move as vital for promoting cooperative federalism, asserting Texas' readiness to protect vital resources while encouraging project progress. The proposal aligns with state priorities for enhancing both environment and economy.

The development marks a significant collaboration between federal and state agencies, potentially setting a precedent for other states aiming for similar control over environmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

