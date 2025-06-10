Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Arrests Made in Raja Raghuvanshi Honeymoon Murder Case

In a shocking twist, four individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was allegedly killed by contract killers during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. Authorities revealed his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is implicated. Investigations continue as the arrested are taken to Shillong.

Updated: 10-06-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:08 IST
Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya announced significant developments in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, revealing that four suspects have been apprehended. The arrested individuals have been identified as Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand.

According to DCP Dandotiya, all four suspects are currently held in the Indore Police Commissionerate awaiting transit formalities. They will be transferred to Shillong for further interrogation. This follows the Meghalaya Police's earlier arrest of the prime suspect and the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, after completing her transit remand in Bihar.

Raja Raghuvanshi was reportedly murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, allegedly at the behest of his wife, who hired contract killers. The investigation is progressing with authorities continuing to search for another suspect. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team confirmed that Raja sustained two head injuries, providing crucial insights into the case's grim details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

