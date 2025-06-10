Future Generali India Life Insurance Achieves Stellar Financial Growth in FY 2024–25
Future Generali India Life Insurance reported a significant financial upturn for FY 2024-25. The company’s total new business premium surged by 96% to ₹1,192 crore. It also saw a drastic reduction in losses and enhanced claim settlement ratios, indicating robust policyholder retention and execution of strategic growth initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI) has announced impressive business results for the fiscal year 2024–25, showcasing a dramatic increase in its financial metrics. The company reported a 96% surge in total new business premium, reaching ₹1,192 crore, a colossal leap from the ₹609 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.
The individual and group new business premiums also saw substantial growth, with the latter marking a whopping 240% rise. FGILI's strategic maneuvers have led the company near breakeven, posting a significantly reduced loss of ₹6.4 crore for FY25, a 94% decrease from the previous year's deficit.
Commitment to policyholder assurance was evident as claim settlement ratios for individual and group businesses rose, and the total sum assured increased by 9%. The company attributed this success to their customer-centric approach, continuous innovation, and strategic partnerships.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Secures Massive Investment Boost Through Rising Northeast Investors Summit
African Mining Week 2025 Set to Redefine Investment in Critical Minerals
Hindalco Industries Hits New Highs: Record Profits and Strategic Investments
Global Trade Wars Loom as Top Investment Risk in 2025: UBS Report
Tripura's Investment Surge: Rising Northeast Summit Success