Future Generali India Life Insurance Achieves Stellar Financial Growth in FY 2024–25

Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI) has announced impressive business results for the fiscal year 2024–25, showcasing a dramatic increase in its financial metrics. The company reported a 96% surge in total new business premium, reaching ₹1,192 crore, a colossal leap from the ₹609 crore recorded in the previous fiscal.

The individual and group new business premiums also saw substantial growth, with the latter marking a whopping 240% rise. FGILI's strategic maneuvers have led the company near breakeven, posting a significantly reduced loss of ₹6.4 crore for FY25, a 94% decrease from the previous year's deficit.

Commitment to policyholder assurance was evident as claim settlement ratios for individual and group businesses rose, and the total sum assured increased by 9%. The company attributed this success to their customer-centric approach, continuous innovation, and strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)