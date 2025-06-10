Ethiopia’s Saron Mesele Leads a Digital Revolution for Women in Tech

At just 23 years old, Saron Mesele is emerging as a powerful voice in Ethiopia’s growing tech sector. A graduate of the African Girls Can Code Initiative (AGCCI) and a final-year student of Computer Science and Engineering at Adama Science and Technology University, Mesele is breaking boundaries not only as a future cybersecurity professional, but as an advocate for digital inclusion and gender equality.

Her journey from a high school coding camp to an apprenticeship at Ethiopia’s Information Network Security Administration (INSA) embodies the transformative power of education, opportunity, and personal determination. Now, she’s channeling that transformation into a broader mission — to empower the next generation of Ethiopian girls and women to thrive in technology.

Ignited by AGCCI: A Turning Point at Grade 12

In 2020, Mesele joined a two-week coding camp hosted by AGCCI, a joint programme by UN Women, the African Union, and the International Telecommunication Union. The camp introduced her to the world of programming and information and communication technology (ICT), lighting a spark that would shape her career path.

“When I joined the camp, I was in Grade 12, standing at the crossroads of my future. The camp changed my passion for technology into a clear purpose,” recalls Mesele.

AGCCI is more than just an ICT bootcamp. It is a platform for shaping leaders. It teaches coding, digital literacy, gender-sensitive ICT policy, and entrepreneurship — and now counts Mesele among its most inspiring alumni.

Advancing Digital Inclusion Through Education

Mesele is determined to close the gender gap in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields, particularly in Ethiopia, where women comprise just one-third of the 90,000 professionals in the ICT sector, according to the 2021 National Labour Force and Migration Survey.

In her spare time, Mesele organizes digital literacy workshops in schools and rural communities. She demystifies cybersecurity, encourages girls to code, and fosters discussions about safe digital spaces.

“Seeing a young girl’s eyes light up when she writes her first line of code or understands cybersecurity — especially in areas where access to technology is still a luxury — is the kind of impact that drives me,” she says.

Barriers and Breakthroughs: A Gendered Digital Landscape

Growing up, Mesele encountered cultural expectations and systemic barriers that made her path to ICT more difficult.

“Access to mentorship and resources was limited. In cybersecurity, I’ve sometimes been underestimated or not taken seriously,” she explains. “I’ve had to work twice as hard to prove myself.”

Her perseverance has paid off. As a cybersecurity apprentice at INSA, Mesele helps defend digital spaces against harassment, cyberbullying, and tech-facilitated gender-based violence. She’s also gained access to a professional community and technical training — two key components she says every aspiring woman in tech needs.

“Tech Has No Gender”: Empowerment Through Practice

For Mesele, success is not just about seizing opportunities — it’s about making the most of them. Her progress has been fuelled by self-discipline, free online resources, and consistent practice.

“I didn’t wait for perfect conditions. I used free platforms, taught myself, and kept going,” she says. “It’s about what we do with the support we’re given and how we turn challenges into growth.”

She now mentors younger women, encouraging them to believe in their capacity not just to use technology, but to master and lead it.

Inspired by Beijing: Aligning Action With Global Goals

Mesele’s activism is deeply informed by the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which turns 30 this year. The global roadmap for women’s empowerment calls for equal access to education, technology, and leadership — priorities that define Mesele’s work.

“The Beijing Platform is incredibly relevant for bridging the gender gap in ICT and STEM,” she says. “It’s not just a declaration. It’s a call to action.”

Her alignment with the #ForAllWomenAndGirls movement reflects her commitment to amplifying female voices in technology — in classrooms, boardrooms, and codebases alike.

The Future: A Tech Hub Led by Women, for Women

Mesele envisions creating a tech innovation hub in Ethiopia — an incubator where young women can learn, experiment, and build careers in cybersecurity, digital engineering, and software development.

Until then, she continues to mentor, train, and advocate, laying the foundation for a new generation of digitally empowered girls who see no limits in the tech world.

“The future is digital. To every young woman, I say: don’t just access technology. Master it. Use it to transform your life.”

A Digital Champion for Equality and Innovation

Saron Mesele is not just coding programs — she’s coding a future where Ethiopian girls and women are innovators, leaders, and protectors of digital spaces. Her story is a testament to what happens when access, ambition, and advocacy converge — and a reminder that the digital revolution must be inclusive, equitable, and led by women too.