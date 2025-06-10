Left Menu

Swedish Firms Pessimistic Amid Global Trade Worries

Swedish businesses are increasingly pessimistic about future economic developments, with growing fears that global trade tensions could lead to reduced growth, according to a fresh survey by the central bank, Riksbank. Companies are particularly concerned about a slowdown in global economic activity and its impact on demand.

Swedish Firms Pessimistic Amid Global Trade Worries
According to a recent survey by the central bank, Swedish businesses are bracing for tougher times ahead, as concerns mount over global trade tensions potentially hindering economic growth in the upcoming months.

The Riksbank's findings reveal that companies are worried about a slowdown in worldwide economic activity, which could adversely affect demand.

This climate of uncertainty reflects broader fears across the global business landscape, highlighting the ongoing challenges posed by geopolitical tensions.

