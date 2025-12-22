China Strikes Back: Tariffs on EU Dairy Products Amid Trade Tensions

China's announcement of provisional tariffs, reaching up to 42.7% on EU dairy products including milk and cheese, marks the latest escalation in the growing trade tensions between China and the European Union.

The decision, revealed by China's Commerce Ministry, follows an investigation initiated in August 2024 amidst a backdrop of disputes over subsidies and tariffs. Beijing's probe into EU dairy subsidies is seen as a counteraction to the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

By imposing these duties, China signals its displeasure over the EU's alleged subsidies, which it claims hurt its domestic industries.