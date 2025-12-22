China Strikes Back: Tariffs on EU Dairy Products Amid Trade Tensions
China has imposed tariffs of up to 42.7% on dairy imports from the European Union. This move comes amid escalating trade tensions, following the EU's investigation into Chinese subsidies on electric vehicles. The tariffs cover a range of dairy products, with Beijing citing EU subsidies as a cause.
China's announcement of provisional tariffs, reaching up to 42.7% on EU dairy products including milk and cheese, marks the latest escalation in the growing trade tensions between China and the European Union.
The decision, revealed by China's Commerce Ministry, follows an investigation initiated in August 2024 amidst a backdrop of disputes over subsidies and tariffs. Beijing's probe into EU dairy subsidies is seen as a counteraction to the EU's tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles.
By imposing these duties, China signals its displeasure over the EU's alleged subsidies, which it claims hurt its domestic industries.
